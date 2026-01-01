Medical marijuana dispensaries in Greenwich, New York
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- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)PickupOpen until 9pm ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- MEDBerkshire Roots (MED)Open until 9pm ET
As a medical customer, I've been to many other dispensaries in a wide area, checking them out. Berkshire Roots is by far the best of all those I've been to. Great specials and benefits for people with a state Patient ID. Always a fast track line for medical people so you don't have to wait if it's busy. (Not sure what the other reviewers were doing, maybe they missed the Medical Aisle sign?) Will always be back again, won't bother with anywhere else. Always great selections at reasonable prices and often have good specials and discounts as well, and a good atmosphere. Always a very nice experience.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – MerrimackOpen until 6pm ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)PickupOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupOpen until 7pm ET
- MEDThe Great Atlantic Puffin Company - FryeburgOpen until 6pm ET
There’s no better Medical Dispensary around, hands down. Not only do they provide the best product in Maine, the staff take the time to learn who you are..make you feel very comfortable, ask them anything and they’ll suggest a product catered to your likes, regardless of it’s top shelf or low shelf. Get to know them..and you won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MEDNature Medicines - Fall River (Med)PickupOpen until 10pm ET
They have certainly stepped up there game that one of the best dispensers in the city as of today. The quality of the buds are amazing. Can't beat the deals as well. in that guy that wrote a bad review of this place he probably didn't even live in this city cuz he said he there was no sign out front He's full of crap he needs something for his eyes. oh and he's complain he had a standing line cuz he's a fool he doesn't know how to read signsread full review
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