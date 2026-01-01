Pet friendly dispensaries in Greenwich, New York
Results 1-30 of 508
All Dispensary results
- RECUpstate Canna Co - SchenectadyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 11pm ET
I especially decided to shop here because it happened to be less than a mile away where I was for a function. And...I had checked out their menu online! This was the only place in the area where I could get brands I have been looking for. I was completely pleased with whole experience at Upstate Canna. Plenty of parking in front of the store. Pleasant check-in. Layout utilizes space efficiently so you can view products. Tremendous selection of flower and prices to fit every budget. many other products to choose from as well. I was very pleased with the prices on what I bought. Jeremy, my budtender was pleasant (as was Joe, lol) and knowledgeable about what I purchased. Overall, this was a great first-time experience. As a veteran of visiting six state's worth of dispensaries, I have had many good, some mediocre, and flat-out poor experiences (just a few). I will definitely visit again if I am in the Albany/Schenectady area.read full review
- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain2 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)PickupOpen until 7pm ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- RECRoyale FlowerPickupOpen until 9pm ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
- RECBerkshire Roots (ADULT USE)Open until 9pm ET
I bought the infused hot cocoa and after trying to follow the instructions on the bag for at least 10min. I got frustrated and cut it open and when I tried to transfer it to another container I managed to spill a good amount I couldn't save. When I reached out to BR I heard back within 24hrs and received a phone call soon after. Kathy from marketing not only gave me my money back, but she also threw in some merch!! I am so impressed with the speedy customer service!! Thank you for a very positive experience!!read full review
- RECLiberty - Springfield (Rec)Open until 8pm ET
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
- RECFloat On Cannabis - BurlingtonPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Float On is my new favorite neighborhood dispensery in BTV, and Brandon is the best budtender! He's extremely knowledgeable, gives great recommendations, and makes sure customers have a great experience! Float On has a fabulous variety of strains and products, and the space gives off a lovely, chill, music festival vibe. And their packaging is adorbs.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.