Medical marijuana dispensaries in Hancock, New York
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- MEDJustice Grown - Dickson CityOpen until 9pm ET
I’m a new customer and new to some of the dispensary procedures. I spoke with their Pharmacist who was so very knowledgeable and an overall polite person! I went inside after the phone call with the Pharmacist. Front door staff were also super polite including the security staff. My budtender was the best! She knew exactly what I needed and provided many options. She explained how everything worked include grinders, vapes, pens, etc. Prices were reasonable and I received a great discount due to being new and first responder. Some reviews had me seriously worried but after going there in person, hands down excellent place! Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Dickson CityOpen until 8pm ET
My 1st time attending this business and I was very pleasurable. It was serviced by Rebecca she took her time and was very knowledgeable on conditions I had and what to suggest for me. She was accurate once I went home and experienced the call outs she made. I will be attending very pleasant atmosphere.read full review
- MEDColumbia Care - ScrantonOpen until 6pm ET
- MEDAscend Medical Marijuana Outlet - ScrantonOpen until 7pm ET
I absolutely LOVE this place, the people and the prices! I go here even though two (maybe even three) other places are closer. The whole environment gives no anxiety. From pulling into the parking lot to showing my card at the door to talking with the two people at check-in. The whole process is so stress-free and relaxed, even when I forget to add something else to my order.read full review
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupOpen until 7pm ET
- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)PickupOpen until 9pm ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - DoylestownOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- MEDVerilife - PottstownOpen until 9pm ET
I just got done shopping at Verilife. I was expecting to get put in line and wait more than 15 minutes to get served like the other dispensaries I was in and out in of verilife in the blink of an eye. Had what was recommended and left with a big old grin. Why would I go any other place? Their recommendation was top.notch also considering I've been sitting in the car just staring and smiling. Probably look like the village idiot. Thank you.read full review
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