Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Hancock, New York
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- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens139 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 10pm ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel Park95 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Pleasant119 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Don't know who helped me but was there on 12 17 2025 and the Lady working the front desk was amazingly nice and made the second time there better so was the bud tender whom helped me skinny guy but had an issue with my purchase u said I could return later cuse im out of the area I figured put the prob the mkx 3g geeko has a small plug in the mouth piece that the box does not say to remove but after getting the plug out and hitting it the product is amazing ( and yes im stoned writong this)read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary - Bridgeton6 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Hands down my favorite place. I’ve been going to them since they opened up everything’s in Plainview. You can see all the options and they got a tremendous inventory of different things. I’ve been going here instead of Cannabist in Vineland, Over there everything‘s in drawers and you got no idea what it looks like or anything until they bring it to you.. At social everything‘s right there and they can reach it to you in a second so you can get a great view and decide if you want it or not they work with you if you’re interested in certain things they’re very helpful and I go there probably 3 to 4 times a month if not more. From - Jim Massey 3rdread full review
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