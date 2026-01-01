Dispensaries accepting cash in Hancock, New York
Results 1-30 of 1782
All Dispensary results
- MEDJustice Grown - Dickson CityOpen until 9pm ET
I’m a new customer and new to some of the dispensary procedures. I spoke with their Pharmacist who was so very knowledgeable and an overall polite person! I went inside after the phone call with the Pharmacist. Front door staff were also super polite including the security staff. My budtender was the best! She knew exactly what I needed and provided many options. She explained how everything worked include grinders, vapes, pens, etc. Prices were reasonable and I received a great discount due to being new and first responder. Some reviews had me seriously worried but after going there in person, hands down excellent place! Highly recommend!read full review
- RECGreenery SpotOpen until 9pm ET
I can't say enough good things about this dispensary! The atmosphere is inviting and laid-back, making every visit a great experience. The budtenders are phenomenal—knowledgeable, friendly, and always eager to help you find exactly what you need. Plus, their inventory is vast and the prices are unbeatable. Five stars without a doubt!read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Dickson CityOpen until 8pm ET
My 1st time attending this business and I was very pleasurable. It was serviced by Rebecca she took her time and was very knowledgeable on conditions I had and what to suggest for me. She was accurate once I went home and experienced the call outs she made. I will be attending very pleasant atmosphere.read full review
- MEDAscend Medical Marijuana Outlet - ScrantonOpen until 7pm ET
I absolutely LOVE this place, the people and the prices! I go here even though two (maybe even three) other places are closer. The whole environment gives no anxiety. From pulling into the parking lot to showing my card at the door to talking with the two people at check-in. The whole process is so stress-free and relaxed, even when I forget to add something else to my order.read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
- RECBud City NJ3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
- RECExit 31 ExoticPickup in under 30 minsOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupOpen until 7pm ET
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.