Dispensaries with student discounts in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York
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- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 10pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECUrge NJ Cannabis DispensaryOpen until 10pm ET
These guys are my go to spot ! Urge sets the standard for quality variety and service. The moment you walk in your greeted with a smile and great music. Super spacious, clean, colorful and comfortable environment. I usually go before work due to the time I get off and they're on point for the moment they open. No complaints.read full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
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