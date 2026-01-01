Dispensaries with parking on-site in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York
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- RECCannabis RealmOpen until 9pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 11pm ET
- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
- RECShangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk1 dealOpen until 8pm ET
First time visit today. This was a well laid out facility that was easy to find with friendly and knowledgeable staff. My friend behind the counter, (I’m sorry I don’t remember your name) was a pleasure to deal with and we had a very nice conversation about effects of the particular strain I purchased. Thank you. 10 out of 10.read full review
- RECTreeotics Weed DispensaryOpen until 9pm ET
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