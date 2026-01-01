Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York
Results 1-30 of 72
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- INDIGENOUSBrave Hearts Smoke and Vape Dispensary - MasticOpen until 9pm ET
Sabu and YaYa were knowledgeable, hospitable, and fun to talk with. The product selection in the store is amazing and the prices are the lowest in the New York metropolitan area. Of course the most important ingredient is the quality of the stash which is truly fabulous. They were both incredibly gracious and free with their time. All in All a fun time was had by all. Although the shop is an hour away, this is now my go-to and only cannabis shop. I am a pharmacist and I know a good drug when I see and inbibe one.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTop Notch ExoticsOpen until 9pm ET
I had such a wonderful, I had such a wonderful visit to top, notch exotics and the people that work there are very knowledgeable and friendly and offered their own suggestions and each person that works as a specialty, you know, for those who are specific about how they like to indulge and and sometimes you could even be invited up to the lounge, which is very nice, makes you feel like you're in a friendly atmosphere, very high recommendation.read full review
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickupOpen until 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupOpen until 8pm ET
Staff was very friendly, social, honest and knowledgeable. The flower quality is great!. Love that they have tiers to fit everyone’s budget. Purchased 2 oz and both were 29 grams. Also was given a free preroll. Amazing people High Quality Flower Best Prices that I have found so far anywhere You can’t go wrong here. Trust me…read full review
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