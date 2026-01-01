Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Haverstraw, New York
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- RECCannadreams6 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
Premium Cannabis Experience in Hell’s Kitchen If you’re looking for a top-tier cannabis dispensary in Manhattan, Cannadreams is easily one of the best option in New York City. Located in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, just minutes from Times Square, Broadway, and Columbus Circle, this licensed NYC dispensary deliver a premium experience from start to finish. The store is clean, modern, and professionally run, exactly what you would expect from a high-end cannabis retailer in Manhattan. Their selection is top-notch. Whether you’re shopping for premium flower, potent pre-roll, THC edible, vape, or concentrate, Cannadreams carry some of the best cannabis product available in New York. Everything is lab-tested, fresh, and sourced from trusted brand. What really stand out is the staff. The budtender are knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely helpful, whether you’re a first-time customer or an experienced cannabis user. They take the time to recommend the right product based on your preference, which make a huge difference. Another major plus is their same-day cannabis delivery in Manhattan. The ordering process is simple, fast, and reliable, perfect for local, tourist, or anyone staying nearby who want high-quality weed delivered discreetly. If you’re searching for best dispensary in Manhattan, licensed cannabis dispensary NYC, weed delivery in Hell’s Kitchen, same-day cannabis delivery Manhattan, or high-quality THC product NYC, Cannadreams should be at the top of your list. Overall, this is one of the most trusted and professional cannabis dispensary in NYC. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality, convenience, and a great customer experience.read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Hudson ValleyClosed until 10am ET
This place is incredible, and the employees are so knowledgeable and helpful. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, but I knew I wanted something to help me sleep better. I explained that to the rep, and he recommended, by far, the best Indica strain for sleep I’ve tried. I’d give this place 50 stars if I could, and it’s definitely now my new go-to dispensary.read full review
- MEDVireo Delivery - Westchester NorthClosed until 8am ET
The previous reviewer made a grave mistake and blamed it on the business. No where does it say they have a physical location. There’s a reason there’s no “pickup” option. As far as the delivery, it was fantastic. Arrived the very next day, no delivery charge and I was able to track the order live. When I placed the order the ETA was next day between 12-3 and it arrived at 12:05. 10 stars.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Paterson (Med)Closed until 7am ET
I visited this RISE for the first time a few weeks ago. I ordered online so all I needed to do was pay and pick it up. It was pretty busy the day I went so I really did not do any exploring. Juriel helped me at the counter. He helped me navigate AeroPay. He gave me a little discount. He was professional and friendly…everything you would imagine your store representative should be. It was a wonderful experience and I will definitely be back. I thought that the products that I chose were great…I took the time to research the products based on their descriptions and reviews. Just a great experience all the way around.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Paterson (Adult Use)Closed until 7am ET
I have been here countless times and every single time is a positive experience, strictly awesome. Flower is FIRE, I’ve tried many, many options from their menu. Staff is equally as awesome as the weed here. I smoke everyday and prefer indica, high THC, much much stronger strains (Florida Kush by botanist is top tier) ie: anxiety & insomnia & I like how indica makes me feel. I ask a lot of questions and, bless the staff, they take their time to answer ANYTHING with incredible and impeccable detail. & they remember the details! I thoroughly enjoy coming here. Everything is organized, clean, check-out tablets are super user friendly, and staff is a breath of fresh air. Highly recommend if you’re in North Jersey. I think it’s safe to say: if they had a customer of the month, it’d be me at least once LOL. BEST DISPO EVER!!!! You guys are awesome!!!! (Don’t want to sign my name but I’m the very regular female customer that enjoys strong indica iykyk and I greatly appreciate you guys)read full review
- REC4Twenty SomewhereClosed until 9am ET
Outstanding product and team at 4Twenty Somewhere, a highly differentiated and valued resource. Their recommendations have helped with my arthritis and occasional sleep issues. Thank you for this and your commitment to West Milford! Kudos, too, for your charitable contributions -- for me as a WM Animal Shelter volunteers, your donations and support including last Sunday's Dog Walk at Wawayanda -- fantastic and meaningful. And congrats on your 1 year anniversary!read full review
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
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