Medical marijuana dispensaries in Haverstraw, New York
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- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Hudson ValleyClosed until 10am ET
This place is incredible, and the employees are so knowledgeable and helpful. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, but I knew I wanted something to help me sleep better. I explained that to the rep, and he recommended, by far, the best Indica strain for sleep I’ve tried. I’d give this place 50 stars if I could, and it’s definitely now my new go-to dispensary.read full review
- MEDVireo Delivery - Westchester NorthClosed until 8am ET
The previous reviewer made a grave mistake and blamed it on the business. No where does it say they have a physical location. There’s a reason there’s no “pickup” option. As far as the delivery, it was fantastic. Arrived the very next day, no delivery charge and I was able to track the order live. When I placed the order the ETA was next day between 12-3 and it arrived at 12:05. 10 stars.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Paterson (Med)Closed until 7am ET
I visited this RISE for the first time a few weeks ago. I ordered online so all I needed to do was pay and pick it up. It was pretty busy the day I went so I really did not do any exploring. Juriel helped me at the counter. He helped me navigate AeroPay. He gave me a little discount. He was professional and friendly…everything you would imagine your store representative should be. It was a wonderful experience and I will definitely be back. I thought that the products that I chose were great…I took the time to research the products based on their descriptions and reviews. Just a great experience all the way around.read full review
- MED & RECAscend Cannabis - Fort LeeClosed until 10am ET
I wrote a previous review before rec was available. The dispensary now has delivery which works well since I don’t have a car atm. The variety of flower which is what I primarily purchase has increased by 500% since the early days. The discounts are now my main purchases bc the deals are plenty and the rewards program really helps with cost. I am a regular customer and have never had an issue and way back when I got something defective they replaced it and even offered a discount bc I had to make another trip to the location. So I recommend the product and the location.read full review
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