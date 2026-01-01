Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Haverstraw, New York
Results 1-30 of 72
All Dispensary results
- RECNile DispensaryClosed until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Staff was very friendly, social, honest and knowledgeable. The flower quality is great!. Love that they have tiers to fit everyone’s budget. Purchased 2 oz and both were 29 grams. Also was given a free preroll. Amazing people High Quality Flower Best Prices that I have found so far anywhere You can’t go wrong here. Trust me…read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.Closed until 6am ET
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