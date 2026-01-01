Woman-owned dispensaries in Haverstraw, New York
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- REC4Twenty SomewhereClosed until 9am ET
Outstanding product and team at 4Twenty Somewhere, a highly differentiated and valued resource. Their recommendations have helped with my arthritis and occasional sleep issues. Thank you for this and your commitment to West Milford! Kudos, too, for your charitable contributions -- for me as a WM Animal Shelter volunteers, your donations and support including last Sunday's Dog Walk at Wawayanda -- fantastic and meaningful. And congrats on your 1 year anniversary!read full review
- RECGarfield Gardens Dispensary (Rec)Closed until 9:30am ET
Great service, especially as someone who was first getting into recreational weed a few months ago and was a little nervous. I've since become a regular. Staff are always super understanding, kind, and helpful, and always able to give great recommendations depending on your experience and what you're looking for. Couldn't ask for a better experience.read full review
- RECGotham Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery - Bowery, NYCClosed until 10am ET
Everyone who works here is helpful and friendly without being overbearing. They genuinely WANT to help you find products that will help YOU and never upsell specific strains or goods over others. I never feel pressured to spend more money—though their selection of product is impressive so you kinda always end up spending more than originally planned—and often have personal anecdotes that reassure you about how well a given item is going to work. Prime example: I had questions about the differences between CBD and CBG content in various edibles and vapes (Gotham has DOZENS of each btw!) and the person who helped me, Toni, was incredible detailed and comprehensive in her explanation. The employees at Gotham know what they’re talking about. It’s very admirable that they not only get paid to sell cannabis products, but also that they have clearly been trained and educated about cannabis and its many positive effects, medical AND recreational uses, as well as less positive effects that certain people might want to watch out for. The storefront is beautiful and the space feels curated. Every employee is super laid back and just wants to help. If you wanna browse at your own pace, they always respect that and hang back til you’re ready to check out. A+++++++ for Gotham and I highly recommend them. Prices are decent/fair, too.read full review
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)PickupPreorder until 10am ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary29 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
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