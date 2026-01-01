Dispensaries with military discounts in Henrietta, New York
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- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Staff was very friendly, social, honest and knowledgeable. The flower quality is great!. Love that they have tiers to fit everyone’s budget. Purchased 2 oz and both were 29 grams. Also was given a free preroll. Amazing people High Quality Flower Best Prices that I have found so far anywhere You can’t go wrong here. Trust me…read full review
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- MEDColumbia Care - RochesterClosed until 10am ET
This dispensary was extremely helpful and the employees are very nice! They walked me through the entire process ok my first visit and made it very easy to understand the process. I had no background in smoking before going to Columbia Care. They could tell I was nervous, and were able to explain the entire process for me. The process is very well organized and the product selection is very good here. I recommend them all the time to my buddies who are might be looking for a new dispensary.read full review
- RECHappy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving6 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and DispensaryClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECBud City NJPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
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