Drive-thru dispensaries in Henrietta, New York
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- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.Closed until 6am ET
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3PickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis1 dealPickupPreorder until 8am ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)PickupPreorder until 10am ET
- RECNOXX Cannabis - Ferndale49 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDGreen Life DC4 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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