Dispensaries with parking on-site in Henrietta, New York
Results 1-30 of 1201
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MEDColumbia Care - RochesterClosed until 10am ET
This dispensary was extremely helpful and the employees are very nice! They walked me through the entire process ok my first visit and made it very easy to understand the process. I had no background in smoking before going to Columbia Care. They could tell I was nervous, and were able to explain the entire process for me. The process is very well organized and the product selection is very good here. I recommend them all the time to my buddies who are might be looking for a new dispensary.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.Closed until 6am ET
- RECHappy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.