Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Homer, New York
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- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupPreorder until tomorrow at 9am ET
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Mohawk ValleyClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
I have used several dispensaries within a fifty mile radius, and this one is by far the best one! I've come here for several months now. The staff are extremely friendly, knowledgable, and on point. They don't try to upsell me stuff I don't need, and the atmosphere is as relaxed and comforting as can be. Very happy with this place! Highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDJustice Grown - Dickson CityClosed until 9am ET
I’m a new customer and new to some of the dispensary procedures. I spoke with their Pharmacist who was so very knowledgeable and an overall polite person! I went inside after the phone call with the Pharmacist. Front door staff were also super polite including the security staff. My budtender was the best! She knew exactly what I needed and provided many options. She explained how everything worked include grinders, vapes, pens, etc. Prices were reasonable and I received a great discount due to being new and first responder. Some reviews had me seriously worried but after going there in person, hands down excellent place! Highly recommend!read full review
- RECUpstate Canna Co - SchenectadyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I especially decided to shop here because it happened to be less than a mile away where I was for a function. And...I had checked out their menu online! This was the only place in the area where I could get brands I have been looking for. I was completely pleased with whole experience at Upstate Canna. Plenty of parking in front of the store. Pleasant check-in. Layout utilizes space efficiently so you can view products. Tremendous selection of flower and prices to fit every budget. many other products to choose from as well. I was very pleased with the prices on what I bought. Jeremy, my budtender was pleasant (as was Joe, lol) and knowledgeable about what I purchased. Overall, this was a great first-time experience. As a veteran of visiting six state's worth of dispensaries, I have had many good, some mediocre, and flat-out poor experiences (just a few). I will definitely visit again if I am in the Albany/Schenectady area.read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
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