Dispensaries with student discounts in Homer, New York
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- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
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