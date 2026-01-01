Medical marijuana dispensaries in Homer, New York
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- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupPreorder until tomorrow at 9am ET
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Mohawk ValleyClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
I have used several dispensaries within a fifty mile radius, and this one is by far the best one! I've come here for several months now. The staff are extremely friendly, knowledgable, and on point. They don't try to upsell me stuff I don't need, and the atmosphere is as relaxed and comforting as can be. Very happy with this place! Highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDJustice Grown - Dickson CityClosed until 9am ET
I’m a new customer and new to some of the dispensary procedures. I spoke with their Pharmacist who was so very knowledgeable and an overall polite person! I went inside after the phone call with the Pharmacist. Front door staff were also super polite including the security staff. My budtender was the best! She knew exactly what I needed and provided many options. She explained how everything worked include grinders, vapes, pens, etc. Prices were reasonable and I received a great discount due to being new and first responder. Some reviews had me seriously worried but after going there in person, hands down excellent place! Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- MEDVerilife - Buffalo (Med)PickupPreorder until 8am ET
I have been a customer of verilife since they opened in Amherst. I really like all of the staff as they are all fantastic customer service reps. They are knowledgeable about the products and how I can get the best medicine for me. As well as pointing out the deals available. The availability of affordable products is becoming extremely limited with variety and cost when it comes to the concentrates though. I am hoping that soon verilife will bring them back because it's getting difficult to drive 8 1/2 miles for extremely expensive concentrates. Another big issue I have with the company itself is the lack of compassion and support for their employees. The employees are the ones who make the company because without them the company would crumble before their eyes. Employees deserve to be treated fairly, with compassion and empathy. Employees deserve to benefit when the company benefits. They deserve a comfortable and relaxing workplace environment. The employees need and deserve standing mats that prevents foot and back pain from standing on concrete for long periods of time. The employees also deserve chairs that provide comfort and maneuverablility in order for them to do well in their job. It has been scientifically proven that the better the company treats its employees the more productive and dedicated to the company they are. So Verilife please get it together and value your employees. Treat your employees with empathy, compassion and kindness. When you treat your employees this way you will keep your employees long term and prevent the revolving door. If these changes are not made to benefit your employees I strongly encourage EMPLOYEES OF VERILIFE START A UNION!! SEIU CAN ALWAYS USE ANOTHER CHAPTER IN CHEEKTOWAGA NY!! YOU ALL DESERVE TO HAVE YOUR NEEDS MET AT WORK, TO BENEFIT WHEN THE COMPANY DOES, TO HAVE A COMFORTABLE AND A POSITIVE WELCOMING WORK PLACE ENVIRONMENT THAT CONSIDERS ITS EMPLOYEES MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH PRIORITIES! THANK YOU VERILIFE EMPLOYEES FOR DOING SUCH A GREAT JOB IN THIS CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT! I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST AND ENCOURAGE YOU ALL TO START A UNION OR JOIN A UNION! BERNIE SANDERS WEBSITE TEACHES YOU HOW TO START A UNION!read full review
- MEDVerilife - State CollegeClosed until 9am ET
- MEDVerilife - PottstownClosed until 9am ET
I just got done shopping at Verilife. I was expecting to get put in line and wait more than 15 minutes to get served like the other dispensaries I was in and out in of verilife in the blink of an eye. Had what was recommended and left with a big old grin. Why would I go any other place? Their recommendation was top.notch also considering I've been sitting in the car just staring and smiling. Probably look like the village idiot. Thank you.read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - DoylestownClosed until 9am ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
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