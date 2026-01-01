Dispensaries accepting cash in Homer, New York
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- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupPreorder until tomorrow at 9am ET
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- RECHigh Points DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. Every staff member I've met balances professionalism and friendliness perfectly. I have yet to purchase a product that was anything less than mind-blowing. I also didn't expect the prices to be THAT much lower than during the long, dark age of prohibition. We're leaving in the future!read full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- RECExit 31 ExoticPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Mohawk ValleyClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
I have used several dispensaries within a fifty mile radius, and this one is by far the best one! I've come here for several months now. The staff are extremely friendly, knowledgable, and on point. They don't try to upsell me stuff I don't need, and the atmosphere is as relaxed and comforting as can be. Very happy with this place! Highly recommend!!read full review
- RECGreenery SpotClosed until 10am ET
I can't say enough good things about this dispensary! The atmosphere is inviting and laid-back, making every visit a great experience. The budtenders are phenomenal—knowledgeable, friendly, and always eager to help you find exactly what you need. Plus, their inventory is vast and the prices are unbeatable. Five stars without a doubt!read full review
- MEDJustice Grown - Dickson CityClosed until 9am ET
I’m a new customer and new to some of the dispensary procedures. I spoke with their Pharmacist who was so very knowledgeable and an overall polite person! I went inside after the phone call with the Pharmacist. Front door staff were also super polite including the security staff. My budtender was the best! She knew exactly what I needed and provided many options. She explained how everything worked include grinders, vapes, pens, etc. Prices were reasonable and I received a great discount due to being new and first responder. Some reviews had me seriously worried but after going there in person, hands down excellent place! Highly recommend!read full review
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