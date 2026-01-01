Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Hudson Falls, New York
Results 1-30 of 72
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.Closed until 6am ET
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Staff was very friendly, social, honest and knowledgeable. The flower quality is great!. Love that they have tiers to fit everyone’s budget. Purchased 2 oz and both were 29 grams. Also was given a free preroll. Amazing people High Quality Flower Best Prices that I have found so far anywhere You can’t go wrong here. Trust me…read full review
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving6 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.