Woman-owned dispensaries in Hudson Falls, New York
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- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECRoyale FlowerPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
- RECRatu's Cannabis SupplyClosed until 10:30am ET
The staff is very knowledgeable and if there's anything they may have questions about, they have a library they can reference to get more information for their customers. They have a very wide variety of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles, etc. My personal favorite is the multi packs they have for pre rolls. Saving me the time of having to roll when I'm super busy at home. The music and vibe is calming and laid back. They also have number is comfortable sitting area's where you can wait while they tend to other customers. I will definitely be coming back here and recommending it to those that ask.read full review
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- REC31 North6 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Great addition to the shops off Rt 100! Clean, welcoming and they have variety of strains. Preorder is always fast, easy and the bud tenders are great to chat with. They always have some type of deals going on plus give discounts to locals. Feels a little like a local secret that hasn’t been discovered yet by the tourist, and I’m looking forward to this shops growth! Will be back again…:-)read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECCraft Cannabis Company (VT)3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Always a chill vibe, honest and knowledgeable staff who recognize the importance of each individual and will search for specific strains to keep us coming back. Quirky art by one of the owners decorates part of the store; look for it while checking out their vinyl collection. Don't sleep on this place. It's a gem unlike others around town.read full review
- RECWild Legacy Cannabis14 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Losing access to Kimmy Kush when my medical dispensary closed was a bummer, but discovering Wild Legacy in Morrisville has been a game-changer. This place isn't just a dispensary; it's got this fantastic, authentic Vermont country store vibe that's instantly welcoming. The staff? Seriously the friendliest and most helpful folks you could ask for – like chatting with a knowledgeable neighbor. I happily drove an hour each way to get my hands on more Kimmy Kush, and after experiencing their incredible service (even helping me out with a question after I got home!), I know this will be my regular spot. If you're looking for quality and a genuinely cool Vermont experience, Wild Legacy is it. High-ly recommended!read full review
- RECHigher Elevation10 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until tomorrow at 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
- RECThe Bud Stop1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Absolutely top notch!!! Since dispensaries started popping up all over the area I was interested in finding out what each had to offer and though I'm not normally a judgmental person, where I spend my money is something I care about. The Bud Stop in Danville is awesome. Absolutely my favorite place to go. They almost always have my preferred products in stock. Out of all the places I've stopped in at this one felt like home.read full review
- RECCaroline's Cannabis- Uxbridge7 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- RECDris DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
JOHN!! This is for you! I’m a mental health worker in the hospital settings in Boston- this is definitely a need after a long day. On a snow storm that is supposed to come, my weediclesss (as I call it) was not available after I placed my order for delivery. Sir John was AMAZING and so caring to inform me of this and ask if there was anything else I needed. He really listened to what I needed and the current state I was in- just to decompress and get my client’s stories out of my brain so I can decompress and recenter as well. He made me feel seen and heard and feel valued. He tried adding an extra goodie for my birthday that just passed, I chose to give to a homeless person and he said he would give on my behalf.. no one has followed suit and done something like that on my behalf. Someone that may not have an ID or money but may need a break, let them use my weedicles… that’s all I want and John helped me gift it back to someone in need. Thank you John D. Thank you for giving me your last initial to ensure that the highest person at your company hopefully sees this and recognizes their unique/amazing employee. To the owner- he is a keeper. Make sure you keep someone like this in your company. Sincerely, Mental health workerread full review
- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
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