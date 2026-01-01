Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Hudson, New York
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- MED & RECFluent - KingstonClosed until 10am ET
Preface: I've now been a medical cannabis patient for just over two months now. I am so grateful for the benefits of being able to use cannabis for a host of symptoms produced by several neurological issues. I have noticed an improvement in tolerating my neuropathy. I also have seen an improvement in my mood. And one of the biggest plusses has been my ability to give up alcohol, even if it was casual usage. I could have gotten a card years ago but chose to stick with pharmaceuticals. I'm finding now that I wish I had gotten a card much sooner. Now, on to my review of Etain after several visits. Etain's customer service is always excellent, every single time. I can't always make up my mind what I might find effective for my various ailments, so I end up placing several orders before I make my visit. Etain has always been prompt in filling every single order, and I truly appreciate that. They always have something on their menu that I can use, and sometimes they add surprise options in flower. I do use a fair amount of cannabis daily, but I'd rather use cannabis than pharmaceuticals. To find relief at this stage in my illness has been simply amazing. Again, as a medical consumer, it's so great to have flower that works. Etain's flower is packaged magnificently to maintain the fantastic quality of the product. You will find the highest quality flower, and they have a nice selection of vaporizers, including 510 thread-friendly cartridges. Edibles? Oh yes, they have a wonderful selection of those, to boot. Brands carried include The Botanist, Vireo, and matter., as well. CBD products are available, as well. This truly is a dispensary that is more geared towards wellness. Etain's facility is relaxing and cheerful. I am always greeted warmly, and I always feel completely comfortable in their cozy seats waiting the few minutes required to get my order(s). The have plenty of parking, too! Easy to access, just a few minutes from the center of Kingston. Their rewards program is just the icing on the cake. I don't know what else I can say about Etain to express how stellar they are. Buy weed from women! Get thine self to Etain. You'll be glad you went, and you will feel better thanks to benefit of quality cannabis.read full review
- MEDBerkshire Roots (MED)Closed until 9am ET
As a medical customer, I've been to many other dispensaries in a wide area, checking them out. Berkshire Roots is by far the best of all those I've been to. Great specials and benefits for people with a state Patient ID. Always a fast track line for medical people so you don't have to wait if it's busy. (Not sure what the other reviewers were doing, maybe they missed the Medical Aisle sign?) Will always be back again, won't bother with anywhere else. Always great selections at reasonable prices and often have good specials and discounts as well, and a good atmosphere. Always a very nice experience.read full review
- RECBud City NJPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain2 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- RECCannadreams6 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
Premium Cannabis Experience in Hell’s Kitchen If you’re looking for a top-tier cannabis dispensary in Manhattan, Cannadreams is easily one of the best option in New York City. Located in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, just minutes from Times Square, Broadway, and Columbus Circle, this licensed NYC dispensary deliver a premium experience from start to finish. The store is clean, modern, and professionally run, exactly what you would expect from a high-end cannabis retailer in Manhattan. Their selection is top-notch. Whether you’re shopping for premium flower, potent pre-roll, THC edible, vape, or concentrate, Cannadreams carry some of the best cannabis product available in New York. Everything is lab-tested, fresh, and sourced from trusted brand. What really stand out is the staff. The budtender are knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely helpful, whether you’re a first-time customer or an experienced cannabis user. They take the time to recommend the right product based on your preference, which make a huge difference. Another major plus is their same-day cannabis delivery in Manhattan. The ordering process is simple, fast, and reliable, perfect for local, tourist, or anyone staying nearby who want high-quality weed delivered discreetly. If you’re searching for best dispensary in Manhattan, licensed cannabis dispensary NYC, weed delivery in Hell’s Kitchen, same-day cannabis delivery Manhattan, or high-quality THC product NYC, Cannadreams should be at the top of your list. Overall, this is one of the most trusted and professional cannabis dispensary in NYC. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality, convenience, and a great customer experience.read full review
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