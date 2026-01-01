Dispensaries with senior discounts in Hudson, New York
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- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- MED & RECFluent - KingstonClosed until 10am ET
Preface: I've now been a medical cannabis patient for just over two months now. I am so grateful for the benefits of being able to use cannabis for a host of symptoms produced by several neurological issues. I have noticed an improvement in tolerating my neuropathy. I also have seen an improvement in my mood. And one of the biggest plusses has been my ability to give up alcohol, even if it was casual usage. I could have gotten a card years ago but chose to stick with pharmaceuticals. I'm finding now that I wish I had gotten a card much sooner. Now, on to my review of Etain after several visits. Etain's customer service is always excellent, every single time. I can't always make up my mind what I might find effective for my various ailments, so I end up placing several orders before I make my visit. Etain has always been prompt in filling every single order, and I truly appreciate that. They always have something on their menu that I can use, and sometimes they add surprise options in flower. I do use a fair amount of cannabis daily, but I'd rather use cannabis than pharmaceuticals. To find relief at this stage in my illness has been simply amazing. Again, as a medical consumer, it's so great to have flower that works. Etain's flower is packaged magnificently to maintain the fantastic quality of the product. You will find the highest quality flower, and they have a nice selection of vaporizers, including 510 thread-friendly cartridges. Edibles? Oh yes, they have a wonderful selection of those, to boot. Brands carried include The Botanist, Vireo, and matter., as well. CBD products are available, as well. This truly is a dispensary that is more geared towards wellness. Etain's facility is relaxing and cheerful. I am always greeted warmly, and I always feel completely comfortable in their cozy seats waiting the few minutes required to get my order(s). The have plenty of parking, too! Easy to access, just a few minutes from the center of Kingston. Their rewards program is just the icing on the cake. I don't know what else I can say about Etain to express how stellar they are. Buy weed from women! Get thine self to Etain. You'll be glad you went, and you will feel better thanks to benefit of quality cannabis.read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - Northampton3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8:30am ET
Drove over 90 minutes to their Northampton location to actually be able to say that I am now getting my stash directly from Cheech & Chong at their own storefront. As someone who truly appreciated their films in their youth. It fulfils a 21 year long dream of mine. It was an amazing photo worthy experience I will always remember. Their staff are super friendly and helpful. They sincerely work with you to really dial in discovering the effects you want. To help connect you with the right products that they have in stock within your budget. Their deals are absolutely outstanding. In these rough economic times it's good to know that they are still looking out for us. By providing the highest quality cannabis products that we can actually afford. Whether you buy their own products, or another brands that they offer. You will be hard pressed to find any place better that checks all of the boxes for being the absolute best dispensary in the state.read full review
- MEDLiberty - Easthampton (Med)Closed until 10am ET
Okay so I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the area and I have to say with 1000% confidence that Liberty in Easthampton is the best around. The overall setup of the dispensary is pleasing and as someone who deals with social anxiety having a setup that allows a good amount of space between customers makes all the difference! The employees, THE EMPLOYEES!!! I literally love seeing all of their faces whenever I make a trip and they are always SO nice and welcoming! They always have the best suggestions!! And they’re so personable too, i literally had to write this review because I just love y’all so much! And of course the products are chefs kiss!!! Such good deals for amazing products! I literally will never stop saying good things and sending more people your way! If this doesn’t make you wanna go see what Liberty has to offer idk what will!!read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol2 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- RECBerkshire Roots (ADULT USE)Closed until 9am ET
I bought the infused hot cocoa and after trying to follow the instructions on the bag for at least 10min. I got frustrated and cut it open and when I tried to transfer it to another container I managed to spill a good amount I couldn't save. When I reached out to BR I heard back within 24hrs and received a phone call soon after. Kathy from marketing not only gave me my money back, but she also threw in some merch!! I am so impressed with the speedy customer service!! Thank you for a very positive experience!!read full review
- MEDBerkshire Roots (MED)Closed until 9am ET
As a medical customer, I've been to many other dispensaries in a wide area, checking them out. Berkshire Roots is by far the best of all those I've been to. Great specials and benefits for people with a state Patient ID. Always a fast track line for medical people so you don't have to wait if it's busy. (Not sure what the other reviewers were doing, maybe they missed the Medical Aisle sign?) Will always be back again, won't bother with anywhere else. Always great selections at reasonable prices and often have good specials and discounts as well, and a good atmosphere. Always a very nice experience.read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - West Hartford1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECLiberty - Springfield (Rec)Closed until 9am ET
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