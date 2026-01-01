Dispensaries with parking on-site in Hudson, New York
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- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECRoyale FlowerPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
- RECGreat Barrington DispensaryClosed until 8am ET
- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
- RECFyre AntsPickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - Northampton3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8:30am ET
Drove over 90 minutes to their Northampton location to actually be able to say that I am now getting my stash directly from Cheech & Chong at their own storefront. As someone who truly appreciated their films in their youth. It fulfils a 21 year long dream of mine. It was an amazing photo worthy experience I will always remember. Their staff are super friendly and helpful. They sincerely work with you to really dial in discovering the effects you want. To help connect you with the right products that they have in stock within your budget. Their deals are absolutely outstanding. In these rough economic times it's good to know that they are still looking out for us. By providing the highest quality cannabis products that we can actually afford. Whether you buy their own products, or another brands that they offer. You will be hard pressed to find any place better that checks all of the boxes for being the absolute best dispensary in the state.read full review
- RECThe Hempest Dispensary - NorthamptonPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have chosen The Hempest as my favorite pot shop in Northampton. It reminds me of the Oregon Coast shops I used to live near. The product has been top notch. the folks there are friendly, the prices are fantastic. There is a nice vibe in there, people are enjoying working there, this is a good spot.read full review
- MEDLiberty - Easthampton (Med)Closed until 10am ET
Okay so I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the area and I have to say with 1000% confidence that Liberty in Easthampton is the best around. The overall setup of the dispensary is pleasing and as someone who deals with social anxiety having a setup that allows a good amount of space between customers makes all the difference! The employees, THE EMPLOYEES!!! I literally love seeing all of their faces whenever I make a trip and they are always SO nice and welcoming! They always have the best suggestions!! And they’re so personable too, i literally had to write this review because I just love y’all so much! And of course the products are chefs kiss!!! Such good deals for amazing products! I literally will never stop saying good things and sending more people your way! If this doesn’t make you wanna go see what Liberty has to offer idk what will!!read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol2 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
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