Pet friendly dispensaries in Hudson, New York
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- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECRoyale FlowerPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
- RECGreat Barrington DispensaryClosed until 8am ET
- MED & RECFluent - KingstonClosed until 10am ET
Preface: I've now been a medical cannabis patient for just over two months now. I am so grateful for the benefits of being able to use cannabis for a host of symptoms produced by several neurological issues. I have noticed an improvement in tolerating my neuropathy. I also have seen an improvement in my mood. And one of the biggest plusses has been my ability to give up alcohol, even if it was casual usage. I could have gotten a card years ago but chose to stick with pharmaceuticals. I'm finding now that I wish I had gotten a card much sooner. Now, on to my review of Etain after several visits. Etain's customer service is always excellent, every single time. I can't always make up my mind what I might find effective for my various ailments, so I end up placing several orders before I make my visit. Etain has always been prompt in filling every single order, and I truly appreciate that. They always have something on their menu that I can use, and sometimes they add surprise options in flower. I do use a fair amount of cannabis daily, but I'd rather use cannabis than pharmaceuticals. To find relief at this stage in my illness has been simply amazing. Again, as a medical consumer, it's so great to have flower that works. Etain's flower is packaged magnificently to maintain the fantastic quality of the product. You will find the highest quality flower, and they have a nice selection of vaporizers, including 510 thread-friendly cartridges. Edibles? Oh yes, they have a wonderful selection of those, to boot. Brands carried include The Botanist, Vireo, and matter., as well. CBD products are available, as well. This truly is a dispensary that is more geared towards wellness. Etain's facility is relaxing and cheerful. I am always greeted warmly, and I always feel completely comfortable in their cozy seats waiting the few minutes required to get my order(s). The have plenty of parking, too! Easy to access, just a few minutes from the center of Kingston. Their rewards program is just the icing on the cake. I don't know what else I can say about Etain to express how stellar they are. Buy weed from women! Get thine self to Etain. You'll be glad you went, and you will feel better thanks to benefit of quality cannabis.read full review
- RECUpstate Canna Co - SchenectadyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I especially decided to shop here because it happened to be less than a mile away where I was for a function. And...I had checked out their menu online! This was the only place in the area where I could get brands I have been looking for. I was completely pleased with whole experience at Upstate Canna. Plenty of parking in front of the store. Pleasant check-in. Layout utilizes space efficiently so you can view products. Tremendous selection of flower and prices to fit every budget. many other products to choose from as well. I was very pleased with the prices on what I bought. Jeremy, my budtender was pleasant (as was Joe, lol) and knowledgeable about what I purchased. Overall, this was a great first-time experience. As a veteran of visiting six state's worth of dispensaries, I have had many good, some mediocre, and flat-out poor experiences (just a few). I will definitely visit again if I am in the Albany/Schenectady area.read full review
- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
- MEDLiberty - Easthampton (Med)Closed until 10am ET
Okay so I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the area and I have to say with 1000% confidence that Liberty in Easthampton is the best around. The overall setup of the dispensary is pleasing and as someone who deals with social anxiety having a setup that allows a good amount of space between customers makes all the difference! The employees, THE EMPLOYEES!!! I literally love seeing all of their faces whenever I make a trip and they are always SO nice and welcoming! They always have the best suggestions!! And they’re so personable too, i literally had to write this review because I just love y’all so much! And of course the products are chefs kiss!!! Such good deals for amazing products! I literally will never stop saying good things and sending more people your way! If this doesn’t make you wanna go see what Liberty has to offer idk what will!!read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol2 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- RECBerkshire Roots (ADULT USE)Closed until 9am ET
I bought the infused hot cocoa and after trying to follow the instructions on the bag for at least 10min. I got frustrated and cut it open and when I tried to transfer it to another container I managed to spill a good amount I couldn't save. When I reached out to BR I heard back within 24hrs and received a phone call soon after. Kathy from marketing not only gave me my money back, but she also threw in some merch!! I am so impressed with the speedy customer service!! Thank you for a very positive experience!!read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - West Hartford1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- RECLiberty - Springfield (Rec)Closed until 9am ET
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