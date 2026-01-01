Pet friendly dispensaries in Huntington Station, New York
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- Planet Nugg Weed DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Planet Nugg in Farmingdale gets five stars across the board. My first time as a customer yesterday, the parking lot had plenty of parking. The atmosphere /environment was very nice. The staff, and the budtenders were very pleasant to me , and they were a very helpful in suggesting a product. Their products are five stars. I will be a returning customerread full review
- RECCannabis RealmClosed until 9am ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- RECNYCBUDDeliveryPickupPreorder until 11am ET
- Superfly (NY)Pickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
This is coming from someone who's been a daily regular for the past 6 months or so. The atmosphere is one ive only felt in LA when dispensaries became available to shop at initially. With the level of care and customer service Super-fly puts in its honestly the only dispensary to buy from on the Upper West Side. I could highlight singular members of the crew but to be very honest even the staff members im not familiar with are welcoming and kind. Truly one of one in terms of New York Dispensaries. Thank you Superfly!!read full review
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