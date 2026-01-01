Dispensaries with military discounts in Huntington, New York
Results 1-30 of 589
All Dispensary results
- RECShangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk2 dealsClosed until 9am ET
First time visit today. This was a well laid out facility that was easy to find with friendly and knowledgeable staff. My friend behind the counter, (I’m sorry I don’t remember your name) was a pleasure to deal with and we had a very nice conversation about effects of the particular strain I purchased. Thank you. 10 out of 10.read full review
- RECCannabis RealmClosed until 9am ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Williamsburg - TEMPORARILY CLOSED
First time into Sunnyside and well into a legitimate ny dispensary and it was such a great experience. From the get go it was easy and staff helpful. Tyrone went above and beyond when I let him know that I was new to the process and shop and gave me a quick tour of all the products and the uses and effects. He made sure throughout the shopping experience that any questions were answered and provided some helpful tips as well to consider. The first time customer discount was great on top of the bundle 15% and the quality of the product has been refreshing. I look forward to coming back in!read full review
- RECCannadreams6 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
Premium Cannabis Experience in Hell’s Kitchen If you’re looking for a top-tier cannabis dispensary in Manhattan, Cannadreams is easily one of the best option in New York City. Located in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, just minutes from Times Square, Broadway, and Columbus Circle, this licensed NYC dispensary deliver a premium experience from start to finish. The store is clean, modern, and professionally run, exactly what you would expect from a high-end cannabis retailer in Manhattan. Their selection is top-notch. Whether you’re shopping for premium flower, potent pre-roll, THC edible, vape, or concentrate, Cannadreams carry some of the best cannabis product available in New York. Everything is lab-tested, fresh, and sourced from trusted brand. What really stand out is the staff. The budtender are knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely helpful, whether you’re a first-time customer or an experienced cannabis user. They take the time to recommend the right product based on your preference, which make a huge difference. Another major plus is their same-day cannabis delivery in Manhattan. The ordering process is simple, fast, and reliable, perfect for local, tourist, or anyone staying nearby who want high-quality weed delivered discreetly. If you’re searching for best dispensary in Manhattan, licensed cannabis dispensary NYC, weed delivery in Hell’s Kitchen, same-day cannabis delivery Manhattan, or high-quality THC product NYC, Cannadreams should be at the top of your list. Overall, this is one of the most trusted and professional cannabis dispensary in NYC. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality, convenience, and a great customer experience.read full review
- RECGotham Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery - Bowery, NYCClosed until 10am ET
Everyone who works here is helpful and friendly without being overbearing. They genuinely WANT to help you find products that will help YOU and never upsell specific strains or goods over others. I never feel pressured to spend more money—though their selection of product is impressive so you kinda always end up spending more than originally planned—and often have personal anecdotes that reassure you about how well a given item is going to work. Prime example: I had questions about the differences between CBD and CBG content in various edibles and vapes (Gotham has DOZENS of each btw!) and the person who helped me, Toni, was incredible detailed and comprehensive in her explanation. The employees at Gotham know what they’re talking about. It’s very admirable that they not only get paid to sell cannabis products, but also that they have clearly been trained and educated about cannabis and its many positive effects, medical AND recreational uses, as well as less positive effects that certain people might want to watch out for. The storefront is beautiful and the space feels curated. Every employee is super laid back and just wants to help. If you wanna browse at your own pace, they always respect that and hang back til you’re ready to check out. A+++++++ for Gotham and I highly recommend them. Prices are decent/fair, too.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.