Medical marijuana dispensaries in Huntington, New York
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- MED & RECAscend Cannabis - Fort LeeClosed until 10am ET
I wrote a previous review before rec was available. The dispensary now has delivery which works well since I don’t have a car atm. The variety of flower which is what I primarily purchase has increased by 500% since the early days. The discounts are now my main purchases bc the deals are plenty and the rewards program really helps with cost. I am a regular customer and have never had an issue and way back when I got something defective they replaced it and even offered a discount bc I had to make another trip to the location. So I recommend the product and the location.read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Williamsburg - TEMPORARILY CLOSED
First time into Sunnyside and well into a legitimate ny dispensary and it was such a great experience. From the get go it was easy and staff helpful. Tyrone went above and beyond when I let him know that I was new to the process and shop and gave me a quick tour of all the products and the uses and effects. He made sure throughout the shopping experience that any questions were answered and provided some helpful tips as well to consider. The first time customer discount was great on top of the bundle 15% and the quality of the product has been refreshing. I look forward to coming back in!read full review
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