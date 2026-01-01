Dispensaries with an ATM in Huntington, New York
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- Planet Nugg Weed DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Planet Nugg in Farmingdale gets five stars across the board. My first time as a customer yesterday, the parking lot had plenty of parking. The atmosphere /environment was very nice. The staff, and the budtenders were very pleasant to me , and they were a very helpful in suggesting a product. Their products are five stars. I will be a returning customerread full review
- RECShangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk2 dealsClosed until 9am ET
First time visit today. This was a well laid out facility that was easy to find with friendly and knowledgeable staff. My friend behind the counter, (I’m sorry I don’t remember your name) was a pleasure to deal with and we had a very nice conversation about effects of the particular strain I purchased. Thank you. 10 out of 10.read full review
- RECCannabis RealmClosed until 9am ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- RECNYCBUDDeliveryPickupPreorder until 11am ET
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