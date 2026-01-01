Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Huntington, New York
Results 1-30 of 72
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- INDIGENOUSBrave Hearts Smoke and Vape Dispensary - MasticClosed until 9am ET
Sabu and YaYa were knowledgeable, hospitable, and fun to talk with. The product selection in the store is amazing and the prices are the lowest in the New York metropolitan area. Of course the most important ingredient is the quality of the stash which is truly fabulous. They were both incredibly gracious and free with their time. All in All a fun time was had by all. Although the shop is an hour away, this is now my go-to and only cannabis shop. I am a pharmacist and I know a good drug when I see and inbibe one.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTop Notch ExoticsClosed until 8am ET
I had such a wonderful, I had such a wonderful visit to top, notch exotics and the people that work there are very knowledgeable and friendly and offered their own suggestions and each person that works as a specialty, you know, for those who are specific about how they like to indulge and and sometimes you could even be invited up to the lounge, which is very nice, makes you feel like you're in a friendly atmosphere, very high recommendation.read full review
- RECNile DispensaryClosed until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSCloud 9 Vapes Shop & DispensaryClosed until 7am ET
My first visit to this dispensary, and to the dispensaries at the Reservation in general, and I was very impressed. The gentleman behind the counter was super helpful and patient. He even steered me to some lower cost product that he thought would better meet my needs. Overall I was very happy with the service, selection and quality. I was shopping for some people who use cannabis medicinally, so having someone who took the time to listen to what I was looking for was very important. They went the extra mile to make sure I not only knew what I was buying, but also how to best use it for the desired effects, answering all my questions with patience and a kindness. I’m headed back today for more and I would reccomend this spot to anyone who asked me!read full review
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickupPreorder until 9am ET
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