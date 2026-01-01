Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Huntington, New York
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- RECGood Grades (Delivery Available)Closed until 10am ET
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- INDIGENOUSBrave Hearts Smoke and Vape Dispensary - MasticClosed until 9am ET
Sabu and YaYa were knowledgeable, hospitable, and fun to talk with. The product selection in the store is amazing and the prices are the lowest in the New York metropolitan area. Of course the most important ingredient is the quality of the stash which is truly fabulous. They were both incredibly gracious and free with their time. All in All a fun time was had by all. Although the shop is an hour away, this is now my go-to and only cannabis shop. I am a pharmacist and I know a good drug when I see and inbibe one.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCloud 9 Vapes Shop & DispensaryClosed until 7am ET
My first visit to this dispensary, and to the dispensaries at the Reservation in general, and I was very impressed. The gentleman behind the counter was super helpful and patient. He even steered me to some lower cost product that he thought would better meet my needs. Overall I was very happy with the service, selection and quality. I was shopping for some people who use cannabis medicinally, so having someone who took the time to listen to what I was looking for was very important. They went the extra mile to make sure I not only knew what I was buying, but also how to best use it for the desired effects, answering all my questions with patience and a kindness. I’m headed back today for more and I would reccomend this spot to anyone who asked me!read full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickupPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
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