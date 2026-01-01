Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Irving, New York
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- INDIGENOUSAdlai's SmokeOpen until 8pm ET
Hands down my favorite dispensary in western NY. The staff is super helpful and nice, always giving great recommendations. MTheir flower selection is fantastic, they have something for everyone. I've been going here for a few months and have tried countless different strains and have been satisfied every single time. The flavor never disappoints, buds are trimmed and cured properly, and they smell out of this world. Price wise everything is very fair, top shelf bud goes for $55 an 8th which is amazing. Other than flower they have a wide selection of products from edibles, RSO, disposable vapes and vape cartridges. Plus, a little selection of non-infused snacks and a nice selection of glass. I love Adlai's and I'm sure you will too once you go and check them out.read full review
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupOpen until 8pm ET
Staff was very friendly, social, honest and knowledgeable. The flower quality is great!. Love that they have tiers to fit everyone’s budget. Purchased 2 oz and both were 29 grams. Also was given a free preroll. Amazing people High Quality Flower Best Prices that I have found so far anywhere You can’t go wrong here. Trust me…read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - DoylestownOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickupOpen until 10pm ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- RECNorthern Light Cannabis Co1 dealPickup in under 30 minsClosed until Friday at 11am ET
- RECCarolina Remedies12 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 10pm ET
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