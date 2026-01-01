Drive-thru dispensaries in Irving, New York
Results 1-30 of 108
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSThe Lab DispensaryOpen until 11pm ET
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3PickupOpen until 9pm ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.Open until 10pm ET
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)PickupOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickupOpen until 10pm ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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