Frequently asked questions

What do I need to buy recreational weed in Irving, NY? To buy recreational weed in Irving, NY, you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Irving, NY? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Irving, NY since it has been legalized for adult use.

Can you order weed online in Irving, NY? Yes, many dispensaries in Irving, NY offer online ordering with Leafly. You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local dispensary.