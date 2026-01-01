Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Jamestown, New York
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- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and DispensaryClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUSST8line Canna CoClosed until 9am ET
This is my go to place for gas. Always get a free doobie and very friendly. They are great for cannibas supplies. The prices are very reasonable and the folks are knowledgeable as well. This place surpasses the other dispenceries on the Rez nearby because they are great business folks. Many times they throw in a free bonus with your order.read full review
- INDIGENOUSThe Lab DispensaryClosed until 8am ET
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Erie (Peach)Closed until 10am ET
This is my go to dispensary outta the two here in Erie, people are awesome and friendly and also very knowledgeable, they can help you recommend a strain or vape cart for your specific needs the atmosphere is great, I've never had an issue with anyone here at this dispensary I'd recommend this dispensary to everyone they do a great job....thanks and see yah soon!read full review
- Mammoth CannabisClosed until 10am ET
- MEDThe Botanist - BuffaloClosed until tomorrow at 9am ET
- RECHappy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until tomorrow at 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
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