Dispensaries with military discounts in Jamestown, New York
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- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving12 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and DispensaryClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUSST8line Canna CoClosed until 9am ET
This is my go to place for gas. Always get a free doobie and very friendly. They are great for cannibas supplies. The prices are very reasonable and the folks are knowledgeable as well. This place surpasses the other dispenceries on the Rez nearby because they are great business folks. Many times they throw in a free bonus with your order.read full review
- INDIGENOUSAdlai's SmokeClosed until 10am ET
Hands down my favorite dispensary in western NY. The staff is super helpful and nice, always giving great recommendations. MTheir flower selection is fantastic, they have something for everyone. I've been going here for a few months and have tried countless different strains and have been satisfied every single time. The flavor never disappoints, buds are trimmed and cured properly, and they smell out of this world. Price wise everything is very fair, top shelf bud goes for $55 an 8th which is amazing. Other than flower they have a wide selection of products from edibles, RSO, disposable vapes and vape cartridges. Plus, a little selection of non-infused snacks and a nice selection of glass. I love Adlai's and I'm sure you will too once you go and check them out.read full review
- Mammoth CannabisClosed until 10am ET
- RECHappy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupPreorder until tomorrow at 9am ET
Staff was very friendly, social, honest and knowledgeable. The flower quality is great!. Love that they have tiers to fit everyone’s budget. Purchased 2 oz and both were 29 grams. Also was given a free preroll. Amazing people High Quality Flower Best Prices that I have found so far anywhere You can’t go wrong here. Trust me…read full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until tomorrow at 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
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