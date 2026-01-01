Dispensaries with student discounts in Jamestown, New York
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- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until tomorrow at 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)Closed until 9am ET
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 12pm ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MEDPlanted Provisioning - MedicalDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECBlair Wellness1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
I ordered online and it was a error in the system showing the wrong price they still honored it and showed so much love soon as I walked in everyone was friendly and I absolutely loved coming in and they made the wait worth it I recommend others to come and enjoy this place and their lovely staff from top to Bottom a A+ experience and I would send anyone here and I would like to personally thank Blair wellness for the treatment of their customersread full review
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