Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Jamestown, New York
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- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3PickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link - Salamanca1 dealPickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving12 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and DispensaryClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUSST8line Canna CoClosed until 9am ET
This is my go to place for gas. Always get a free doobie and very friendly. They are great for cannibas supplies. The prices are very reasonable and the folks are knowledgeable as well. This place surpasses the other dispenceries on the Rez nearby because they are great business folks. Many times they throw in a free bonus with your order.read full review
- INDIGENOUSAdlai's SmokeClosed until 10am ET
Hands down my favorite dispensary in western NY. The staff is super helpful and nice, always giving great recommendations. MTheir flower selection is fantastic, they have something for everyone. I've been going here for a few months and have tried countless different strains and have been satisfied every single time. The flavor never disappoints, buds are trimmed and cured properly, and they smell out of this world. Price wise everything is very fair, top shelf bud goes for $55 an 8th which is amazing. Other than flower they have a wide selection of products from edibles, RSO, disposable vapes and vape cartridges. Plus, a little selection of non-infused snacks and a nice selection of glass. I love Adlai's and I'm sure you will too once you go and check them out.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Erie (Peach)Closed until 10am ET
This is my go to dispensary outta the two here in Erie, people are awesome and friendly and also very knowledgeable, they can help you recommend a strain or vape cart for your specific needs the atmosphere is great, I've never had an issue with anyone here at this dispensary I'd recommend this dispensary to everyone they do a great job....thanks and see yah soon!read full review
- Mammoth CannabisClosed until 10am ET
- MEDThe Botanist - BuffaloClosed until tomorrow at 9am ET
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