Drive-thru dispensaries in Jamestown, New York
Results 1-30 of 114
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3PickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUSThe Lab DispensaryClosed until 8am ET
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Erie (Peach)Closed until 10am ET
This is my go to dispensary outta the two here in Erie, people are awesome and friendly and also very knowledgeable, they can help you recommend a strain or vape cart for your specific needs the atmosphere is great, I've never had an issue with anyone here at this dispensary I'd recommend this dispensary to everyone they do a great job....thanks and see yah soon!read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.Closed until 6am ET
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)PickupPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoClosed until 9am ET
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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