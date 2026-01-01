Dispensaries with parking on-site in Jamestown, New York
Results 1-30 of 1337
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3PickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link - Salamanca1 dealPickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)6 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and DispensaryClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.