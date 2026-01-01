Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Jamestown, New York
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- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens8 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel Park5 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Pleasant6 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Don't know who helped me but was there on 12 17 2025 and the Lady working the front desk was amazingly nice and made the second time there better so was the bud tender whom helped me skinny guy but had an issue with my purchase u said I could return later cuse im out of the area I figured put the prob the mkx 3g geeko has a small plug in the mouth piece that the box does not say to remove but after getting the plug out and hitting it the product is amazing ( and yes im stoned writong this)read full review
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine6 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 19 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
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