Dispensaries with student discounts in Margaretville, New York
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- RECNuna Harvest7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Large and great selection of products and good discounts too. Some of these prices and the tax alone is wild! Placed an order for delivery. Very great service and polite and friendly Staff. I think my driver was named Dylan, he was on time and well mannered. I def recommend this dispo and will be ordering again from you guys! Keep it up, just hope you will open up a shop in the Bronx or city. Got the Jaunty Sou Diesel vape and Blue Dream vape! Both are potent and terpy.read full review
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