Dispensaries with an ATM in Margaretville, New York
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- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
This is the best dispensary in the Kingston. This is a nice, intimate space to buy cannabis. Free parking right in front of the store. You enter a well thought-out space to either peruse products, order from the menu at a kiosk, or you can have a budtender help you place your order. Outstanding selection of all products at prices that have the tax included. Everyone on the staff is not only friendly, but knowledgeable. They are also very kind if you call about something. They also offer a great free delivery service (with minimum purchase) that is very fast. I've also preordered online, and orders are filled quickly! I love that they get different brands that are some of the best in New York. With prices to fit your budget and an outstanding selection of everything cannabis, you can't go wrong here. They have a rewards program as well. I've been fortunate enough to meet the owner, who is one of the nicest people I have met in the business. She truly cares about her enterprise. There are several dispensaries to shop at in the Kingston area. If you want upfront pricing, a great selection, and excellent customer service, this is where you go. Get Lucky!read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Friday at 11:30pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECRoyale FlowerPickupOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
- Riverbend DispensaryClosed until 10am ET
I don't know what these other reviews are talking about, but this is one of the best dispos in NY State and the cheapest! The staff is very knowledgeable of their products, they always have great suggestions and they are super friendly they never forget a face. Will always hit this one even tho I live across the river.read full review
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