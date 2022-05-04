In New York, recreational weed is legal as of December 28, 2022.

In New York, you can buy weed from a licensed medical or recreational dispensary.

There are over 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in New York, NY.

You can find licensed marijuana dispensaries located throughout the New York, NY metro area on Leafly.

What can I purchase from NY dispensaries?

You can purchase a variety of cannabis products from NY dispensaries, but you are restricted to 84 grams of flower and 24 grams of concentrates per visit.