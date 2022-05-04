Open until tomorrow at 2am ET

Open until tomorrow at 2am ET

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed recreationally in NYC? In New York, recreational weed is legal as of December 28, 2022.

Where can I buy weed in New York, NY? In New York, you can buy weed from a licensed medical or recreational dispensary.

Are there recreational dispensaries in NYC? Recreational dispensaries in New York, NY opened in 2023.

Are there medical dispensaries in New York, NY? There are over 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in New York, NY.

Where can I find licensed New York, NY dispensaries? You can find licensed marijuana dispensaries located throughout the New York, NY metro area on Leafly.

What can I purchase from NY dispensaries? You can purchase a variety of cannabis products from NY dispensaries, but you are restricted to 84 grams of flower and 24 grams of concentrates per visit.

How much weed can you carry/possess in New York, NY? In New York you can carry up to three ounces of marijuana (84 grams) and 24 grams of concentrates.

Who can buy weed in NYC? Currently, adults over 21 can legally buy weed in New York City. Recreational stores opened for business in 2023.

Where can I smoke marijuana in NYC? In NYC, marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places like Central Park or Times Square is illegal.

Can I buy weed online in NYC? Adults with a medical marijuana card can order weed online for in-store pickup in NYC.

Where can I buy medical/recreational marijuana in NY? The only way to legally buy marijuana in NY currently is through a medical or recreational dispensary.

Can you order medical marijuana online in New York state? Medical marijuana can only be ordered online for in-store pick up in New York state.