Veteran-owned dispensaries in New York, New York
Results 1-5 of 5
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
In New York, recreational weed is legal as of December 28, 2022.
Yes! Adults over 21 can buy weed in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, The Bronx, and Staten Island.
In New York, you can buy weed from a licensed medical or recreational dispensary.
Recreational dispensaries in New York, NY opened in 2023.
There are over 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in New York, NY.
You can find licensed marijuana dispensaries located throughout the New York, NY metro area on Leafly.
You can purchase a variety of cannabis products from NY dispensaries, but you are restricted to 84 grams of flower and 24 grams of concentrates per visit.
In New York you can carry up to three ounces of marijuana (84 grams) and 24 grams of concentrates.
Currently, adults over 21 can legally buy weed in New York City. Recreational stores opened for business in 2023.
In NYC, marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places like Central Park or Times Square is illegal.
Adults with a medical marijuana card can order weed online for in-store pickup in NYC.
The only way to legally buy marijuana in NY currently is through a medical or recreational dispensary.
Medical marijuana can only be ordered online for in-store pick up in New York state.
No, shipping cannabis to NYC from in state or out of state is illegal.