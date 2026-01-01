Latinx-owned dispensaries in Olean, New York
Results 1-30 of 48
All Dispensary results
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)PickupOpen until 9pm ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- RECNuna Harvest7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 11pm ET
Large and great selection of products and good discounts too. Some of these prices and the tax alone is wild! Placed an order for delivery. Very great service and polite and friendly Staff. I think my driver was named Dylan, he was on time and well mannered. I def recommend this dispo and will be ordering again from you guys! Keep it up, just hope you will open up a shop in the Bronx or city. Got the Jaunty Sou Diesel vape and Blue Dream vape! Both are potent and terpy.read full review
- RECMountain Girl Cannabis4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
- The Hemp Store - RaleighDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 7pm ET
Love this place. Everyone is super friendly. I've received delivery two times, and visited the store once. All experiences were good the delivery is discreet, and the drivers are friendly. That sherblato has me in a choke hold, def top tier. I love the no ice on the door of the location yall the real ones for that!! The store is spacious and setup nicely.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.