Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Olean, New York
Remedy - Columbia
This was my first time visiting a dispensary, since I recently moved to Maryland. I was made to feel welcome from the time I walked through the main doors. Josh gave excellent help when I was looking for pain relief for my back. He patiently answered my questions about product, strains, etc. I'm not a smoker and prefer edibles, and he gave good suggestions for those as well. It may seem like there isn't a lot of product on the floor, but there is a lot of variety of product; all you have to do is ask. I also liked that they will help you apply for a medical marijuana certificate. That is value-added customer service! I'm a Remedy fan now.read full review
