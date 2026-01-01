LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Ossining, New York
Results 1-25 of 25
All Dispensary results
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
This is the best dispensary in the Kingston. This is a nice, intimate space to buy cannabis. Free parking right in front of the store. You enter a well thought-out space to either peruse products, order from the menu at a kiosk, or you can have a budtender help you place your order. Outstanding selection of all products at prices that have the tax included. Everyone on the staff is not only friendly, but knowledgeable. They are also very kind if you call about something. They also offer a great free delivery service (with minimum purchase) that is very fast. I've also preordered online, and orders are filled quickly! I love that they get different brands that are some of the best in New York. With prices to fit your budget and an outstanding selection of everything cannabis, you can't go wrong here. They have a rewards program as well. I've been fortunate enough to meet the owner, who is one of the nicest people I have met in the business. She truly cares about her enterprise. There are several dispensaries to shop at in the Kingston area. If you want upfront pricing, a great selection, and excellent customer service, this is where you go. Get Lucky!read full review
- RECHigher Elevation11 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Used to shop at Wild Legacy until I heard in the community how Wild Legacy has been harassing other dispensaries in town. That's not the kind of vibe I like to be around. I've started shopping at Higher Elevation and let me tell you this place is amazing. Their staff are very helpful. You don't feel like your bothering them and they check your products to make sure nothing is missing at check out. Discounts all the time. If you see a price that's what you pay or it will be cheaper at check out! THEY ALSO INCLUDE THE TAXES IN THEIR PRICES HERE! Oh and as a concentrate fan they have the best prices in town. Keep up the good work! I'll definitely be recommending this place to everyone! Update: THEIR PRICES HAVE DROPPED EVEN MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.