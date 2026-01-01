Woman-owned dispensaries in Ossining, New York
4Twenty Somewhere
Outstanding product and team at 4Twenty Somewhere, a highly differentiated and valued resource. Their recommendations have helped with my arthritis and occasional sleep issues. Thank you for this and your commitment to West Milford! Kudos, too, for your charitable contributions -- for me as a WM Animal Shelter volunteers, your donations and support including last Sunday's Dog Walk at Wawayanda -- fantastic and meaningful. And congrats on your 1 year anniversary!read full review
Yerba Buena (Now Open)
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
